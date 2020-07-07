Claire Woodall-Vogg confirmed as next executive director of Milwaukee Election Commission





MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, July 7 confirmed by a vote to 8-7 the appointment of Claire Woodall-Vogg to be the next executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.



The council on Tuesday rejected a motion to send Woodall-Vogg's appointment back to committee. City leaders also rejected a motion to meet in committee of the whole to question her as she was in the chamber. Instead, the council confirmed her without those questions.





Milwaukee Election Commission





In an interview with FOX6 News back in May, Woodall-Vogg spoke about the task ahead.



"My mission is to make voting accessible and to try to remove those barriers by providing education, by providing increased access and really simplifying the voting process as much as we can so that voters can navigate the complexities of election law in Wisconsin," said Woodall-Vogg.





Neil Albrecht





Woodall-Vogg is replacing Neil Albrecht who recently retired from the position which he held since 2012. Albrecht will be staying on in a consulting role as the city prepares for November's general election.