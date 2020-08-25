Expand / Collapse search

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent Jacob Blake family

Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 15: Attorney Ben Crump departs after speaking at a press conference outside of the Diana E. Murphy U.S. Courthouse on July 15, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The press conference was held to announce a civil lawsuit against th

KENOSHA, Wis. - Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot several times while walking away from a Kenosha Police officer.  A 3 p.m. news conference with Crump is slated for 3 p.m. -- and FOX6 News plans to stream that event.

Anger over the shooting spilled into the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles, and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

Crump said he was grateful to protesters "for exercising their First Amendment constitutional rights to say that Jacob Blake's life matters."

Jacob Blake

"Thank you for standing with these families who have have been devastated and need a voice right now more than ever," he said.

The southeastern Wisconsin city became the nation's latest flashpoint in a summer of racial unrest after cellphone footage of police shooting Blake — apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle — circulated widely on social media Sunday.

The 29-year-old was hospitalized in serious condition. Blake's father told the Chicago Sun-Times that his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake's family has asked that demonstrations in response to his shooting remain peaceful.

