City of Milwaukee Health Department offers free flu vaccines

The City of Milwaukee Health Department is offering free flu vaccines starting Thursday, Oct. 15 at two of its drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

Locations and hours of operation include:

Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Road

Southside Health Center, 1639 S. 23rd Street

The flu vaccines will be available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. -- or while supplies last. The sites are closed on Wednesday.

Flu vaccine, flu shot

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The flu vaccine will be free -- and community members can also get a COVID-19 test during the same visit. Individuals do not need to arrive by car to receive a flu vaccine. Visit milwaukee.gov/flu for more information.

Advertisement



