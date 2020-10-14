Expand / Collapse search

City of Milwaukee Health Department offers free flu vaccines

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Health
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Health Department is offering free flu vaccines starting Thursday, Oct. 15 at two of its drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

Locations and hours of operation include: 

  • Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Road
  • Southside Health Center, 1639 S. 23rd Street

The flu vaccines will be available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. -- or while supplies last. The sites are closed on Wednesday.

Flu vaccine, flu shot

The flu vaccine will be free -- and community members can also get a COVID-19 test during the same visit. Individuals do not need to arrive by car to receive a flu vaccine. Visit milwaukee.gov/flu  for more information.   

