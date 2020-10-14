City of Milwaukee Health Department offers free flu vaccines
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Health Department is offering free flu vaccines starting Thursday, Oct. 15 at two of its drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.
Locations and hours of operation include:
- Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Road
- Southside Health Center, 1639 S. 23rd Street
The flu vaccines will be available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. -- or while supplies last. The sites are closed on Wednesday.
The flu vaccine will be free -- and community members can also get a COVID-19 test during the same visit. Individuals do not need to arrive by car to receive a flu vaccine. Visit milwaukee.gov/flu for more information.
