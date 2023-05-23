City of Milwaukee career fair Thursday

The City of Milwaukee is hosting a Career Fair on Thursday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Hall Rotunda, located at 200 E. Wells Street.

Milwaukee job and skill seekers can learn about current job openings within the City of Milwaukee.

Representatives from 15 departments will be on-hand to answer questions.

Dozens of job opportunities are available, from entry-level to professional careers:

labor

water works

public health

customer service

safety

urban planning

accounting and more

Job seekers can also apply onsite at City Hall. Computers will be available for use on the 8th floor. Human Resources representatives will be there to assist with applications.