Cicada sundae goes viral for Arlington ice cream shop

An Arlington ice cream shop has generated a lot of buzz this past week after their "Cicada Sundae" went viral on social media.

Cicadas Map 2021: Brood X starts to emerge in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Toby's Homemade Ice Cream & Coffee created the sundae after being inspired by the infamous Brood X. The shop posted a photo of the creation on Facebook last week where it quickly racked up more than 1,000 comments, 1,700 reactions and 6,500 shares.

And, don't worry, there are no crunchy critters to be found in this treat - just ice cream, waffle cones fashioned to look like wings and red candies for eyes!

Toby's shared a follow-up post on Tuesday, thanking everyone for the support.

"We’re grateful, exhausted, amazed, appreciative, humbled, overjoyed, astonished, euphoric, and just dog-tired!!!" the post says.

Customers have come from all over the DMV to try out the "official dessert of summer 2021" with some even driving more than an hour in rush hour traffic, according to Toby's.

Toby's also made sure to give a shoutout to their crew on Facebook for doing all the scooping.

"I’d also like to personally extend thanks to the hardest working scoop crew in the DMV," Toby's post said. "They have been in the trenches, shoulder-to-shoulder, scooping your smiles and Cicada Sundaes. Aubrey, Eirene, Beyla, Teddy, Shayna, Jessie, and Milo, thank you for a job well done. You all are awesome!!!"

Check out more about Toby's, including hours and location, here.