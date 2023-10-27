Christmas trees delivered for Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival

article

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas (or the start of it) at Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park on the city's lower east side.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, more than 130 evergreen trees were delivered to the park. They will be part of the annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival – which is in its 25th year.

The trees will be decorated by more than 90 schools and nonprofit organizations.

Evergreens delivered to Cathedral Square Park, Milwaukee

The evergreens are bundled up for now – but decorating kicks off on Nov. 7.

The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival comes to life on Nov. 16 and runs through New Year's Day 2024.