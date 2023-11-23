Christmas tree prices up 10% since last year, American Christmas Tree Association says

Last year, headlines reported that most Americans would have to cough up more for a Christmas tree and it appears this year is no different.

According to the National and the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA), the average price of a Christmas tree is between $80 and $100, a 10% increase from last year.

Artificial Christmas trees will break the bank even more with an average price tag that's all over the place, between $85 to $1,000 or more.

"According to our 2023 survey, 52% of artificial Christmas tree owners purchased their tree for under $200, and 27% paid $200 to $400," says Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association. "For artificial Christmas trees, costs vary depending on the producer, retailer, size, shape and features such as pre-lit options."

The price hike follows a recent poll from the ACTA which found that despite 78% of consumers expressing concern over inflation, 94% of consumers say they plan to display at least one Christmas tree in their homes this holiday season.

77% said they would display an artificial tree in their home.