Christmas tree cupcakes: A fun, festive dessert that you can make with the family

It's a fun and festive dessert that you can make with the family. Kimberly Hall, owner of Signature Sweets Bakery, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for Christmas tree cupcakes.

2 cups granulated sugar

1 3/4 cup + 2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

3/4 cups natural unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2/3 cup canola oil vegetable oil would also be fine

1 cup milk

2 large eggs lightly beaten (preferably room temperature)

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup hot water (or hot coffee or 1 tsp instant coffee dissolved into 1 cup hot water)

1 can of white Frosting

1 can of green Frosting

12 sugar cones



Preheat oven to 350F (175C) and line muffin tin with cupcake liners (or lightly grease and flour).

2. In large bowl, whisk together sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

3. Stir in canola oil and milk, stirring until combined.

4. Add eggs, one at a time, stirring after each addition.

5. Stir in vanilla extract.

6. Add hot water and stir until the mixture is evenly combined (it will be a thin batter. When you first add the water the batter will separate a bit, stir until it is even in texture. Be careful with the hot water as it may splatter as it is stirred). Batter will be very thin, don't panic!

7. Fill prepared muffin tin cavities just over 2/3 of the way full* and bake at 350F (175C) for 18-22 minutes (use the toothpick test to check).

8. Allow cupcakes to cool completely before frosting.