Expand / Collapse search

A Christmas Carol back at The Pabst Theater; sneak peek at timeless tale

By
Published  December 4, 2024 9:23am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

A Christmas Carol

Brian Kramp is at The Pabst Theater with a sneak peek at this timeless tale.

Feel the spirit of Christmas on stage at The Pabst Theater where A Christmas Carol is back through Christmas Eve. 

Brian Kramp is seeing how actors are transformed into characters in this cherished story.

Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas Past

Brian Kramp is on stage walking through the set that plays a big part in telling this Dicken’s classic.

Costume and wig alley

Brian Kramp is seeing how actors are transformed into characters in this cherished story.

Carolers sing

Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of the songs in this year’s rendition of A Christmas Carol.

Ensemble of talented actors

Brian Kramp is at The Pabst Theater with a sneak peek at this timeless tale.

Scrooge, Marley, Bob Crachit, and Tiny Tim will all be back

Brian Kramp is on stage at The Pabst Theater with the man that’s plays Scrooge in this Dicken’s Classic.