Christmas at the Pabst; holiday magic

There’s no better time to visit the Pabst Mansion then during the holiday season and later today their doors will open to house decked out with the glitz and glamour of Christmas décor. Brian Kramp is inside this more than 130-year-old mansion with a preview of this year’s Christmas at the Pabst.

Self-guided from 10am-4pm Monday-Saturday, and from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Adults: $20

Seniors (62+): $18

College Students: $18

Military: $18

Children (ages 6-15): $13

Children (ages 5 & under): Free

Members: Free