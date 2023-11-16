Christmas at the Pabst; holiday magic

Christmas at the Pabst
Brian Kramp is inside this more than 130 year old mansion with a preview of this year’s Christmas at the Pabst.
Self-guided from 10am-4pm Monday-Saturday, and from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Adults: $20
Seniors (62+): $18
College Students: $18
Military: $18
Children (ages 6-15): $13
Children (ages 5 & under): Free
Members: Free
