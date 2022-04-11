Expand / Collapse search

Chris Rock opens up about the slap

By
Published 
Updated 10:13AM
Gino at the Movies
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Chris Rock opens up about the slap

Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Chris Rock opens up about the slap heard around the world – sort of. Plus, concertgoers in Michigan get much more than they bargained for. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop. 

UWM COVID graduates celebrated with special ceremony
article

UWM COVID graduates celebrated with special ceremony

UW-Milwaukee hosted a special in-person ceremony Sunday for students who graduated during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and had virtual ceremonies.

Pitbull coming to Milwaukee; tickets on sale April 15
article

Pitbull coming to Milwaukee; tickets on sale April 15

Pitbull will perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 26.