CHP rescues hiker trapped by falling boulder

A hiker was pinned for hours by a large boulder until the California Highway Patrol carried out an incredible rescue in Napa County.

The hiker was on Mount Saint Helena, east of Calistoga, when he said the boulder fell on him Monday..

The rock pinned his backpack and right arm.

After hours in which he struggled to free himself, the hiker ripped open his jeans, retrieving his cellphone to call 911.

Using infrared cameras, CHP officers flying in a helicopter spotted him early Tuesday.

The rescue squad hiked for an hour through rugged terrain after landing the chopper.

After daylight, they pulled him to safety.

Rescuers said that if the man had not carried his cellphone, he probably would not have been found.