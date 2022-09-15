China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens after a two year hiatus
Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of the new Alice in Wonderland themed light adventure in Hales Corners.
China Lights is back with a unique adventure with dazzling lantern sculptures, incredible performances, and interactive displays
Imagine being surrounded by thousands of colorful lights in the gardens of Boerner Botanical Gardens while being able to enjoy delicious food
If you’ve never experienced China Lights you’re in luck – It’s back with a brand new exhibit
