China Lights returns Sept. 15; tickets on sale starting Aug. 8

article

China Lights will be back at Milwaukee County’s Boerner Botanical Gardens from Sept. 15 to Oct. 29.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 8 at ChinaLights.org. The theme for the 2023 edition of China Lights is "Nature’s Glow."

China Lights features more than 40 larger-than-life themed lanterns, including:

A giant 20-foot-high Octopus that visitors can walk through

An animated crab that "bubbles"

A 20-foot long T-rex walk through tunnel

A series of animated and illuminated bugs that shine lights on the biodiversity of the insect’s world

Additionally, the iconic Chinese Dragon will be back, but in a completely different form.

"I’m thrilled to help announce that the China Lights Festival will once again illuminate fall nights at Boerner Botanical Gardens. The festival is one of Milwaukee County’s most successful events, attracting over 100,000 visitors not only from the Milwaukee region, but the entire globe," said Milwaukee County Executive, David Crowley. "I hope everyone can find time to visit the new lantern displays this year and enjoy a vibrant cultural celebration."

Admission

Tickets will be sold online at ChinaLights.org for a specific date and time. There are three time slots for tickets each night – 5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available at the box office at the festival entrance from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.. There will be a $5- $10 surcharge for walk-up tickets.

Online ticket prices are the following:

General Admission (12 years+): $22 weekday, $25 weekend

Child (3-11years): $14 weekday, $16 weekend

Infant (under 3): free

Early Entry* (any age): $25 weekday, $28 weekend

Family Pack (2 general, 2 children): $62 weekday, $70 weekend

Unlimited-visit individual Season Pass: $55

Walk-up ticket prices are following:

General Admission (12years+): $35

Child (3-11yrs): $20

Family Pack, Season Pass and Early Entry are not available at the box office.

Early Entry tickets include the following: