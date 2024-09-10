Expand / Collapse search

China Lights is back at Boerner Botanical Gardens

By
Updated  September 10, 2024 10:05am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

China Lights is back

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners with a preview of this year’s amazing visual experience.

China Lights is back at Boerner Botanical Gardens and this year it’s all about the year of the dragon. Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners with a preview of this year’s amazing visual experience.

China Lights celebrates the art, skill

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners checking on the improvements made for those heading out this year.

40 larger-than-life light displays

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners with a preview of the more than 1,000 components that were welded together, covered with colored fabric, and hand painted for Year Of The Dragon.

Get ready to be dazzled

Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at this year’s set up that’s uniquely different

New Theme of China Lights 2024

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners with a sneak peek at this year’s world or wonders.

Park and garden improvements

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners seeing how the garden has been transformed into a beautiful visual experience.