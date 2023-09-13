China Lights 2023 preview, 'Nature's Glow' ocean theme

China Lights 2023 at Boehner Botanical Park features a new theme and all-new lanterns. Organizers offered a preview on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The theme for 2023 is "Nature's Glow." The lanterns will shine from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29. The display is open Tuesdays-Sundays.

According to organizers, the display highlights "biodiversity in the ocean world and beyond."

Features include an animated crab, glowing mandarin fish and a giant octopus tunnel.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ China Lights 2023

Live entertainment is back for 2023, with performances at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Tuedsay, Wednesday and Thursday. There will be an extra show Fridays and Saturdays at 9 p.m.

The event also features foods and beverages to enjoy while walking through the display.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $14 for children ages 3-11. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's $25 for adults and $16 for kids. These prices are for tickets purchased online.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

At the box office, you'll pay $35 for adults and $20 for children.

Kids under 3 are free.