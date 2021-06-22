Chill on the Hill returns for 2021 season beginning July 13

article

The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, announced on Tuesday, June 22 the return of Chill on the Hill for the 2021 season.

Chill on the Hill was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic – and recently secured approval from Milwaukee County Parks to hold the event.

A news release posted on Facebook says this year’s season will begin on Tuesday, July 13, and will run 10 weeks until Tuesday, Sept. 14. Each night will feature two headliners starting at 6:30 p.m.

Chill on the Hill will also be expanding its footprint in Humboldt Park to better accommodate attendees and to provide appropriate social distancing.

2021 Chill on the Hill lineup

In order of appearance:

July 13: The Hungry Williams, Eric Blowtorch and the Bodyguards

July 20: Long Mama, Cabin Essence

July 27: Holy Pinto, L'Resorts

Aug. 3: YUM YUM CULT, Wonderful Bluffer

Aug. 10: Fellow Kinsman, Lauryl Sufate + the LOL

Aug. 17: Devils Teeth, Decoteau Black

Aug. 24: The Midnight Purchase, No Seatbelts

Aug. 31: Donna Woodall, The Sunkin Suns

Sept 7: Fressure Point, Fuzzysurf

Sept. 14: The Mike Benign Compulsion, Testa Rosa

The space between the Band Chalet and the Vine Beer Garden will be designated for Chillers. Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests. The BVNA asks that attendees follow all current COVID regulations and CDC guidelines for outdoor events.

All acts are subject to change without notice.