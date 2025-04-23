Chill on the Hill 2025 lineup revealed; 20th season, run for 13 weeks

article

The Brief The 2025 Chill on the Hill entertainment lineup has been released. This is the 20th season of Chill on the Hill at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet.



The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, announced on Wednesday, April 23 the lineup for the 20th Anniversary Season of Chill on the Hill at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet.

Chill on the Hill 2025

What we know:

This year’s season will begin on Tuesday, June 3, and will run 13 weeks until Tuesday, Aug. 26. Show time is 6:30 p.m.

Chill on the Hill will use the green space between the Band Chalet and the Vine Beer Garden for our Chillers, and Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests. Food trucks open up at 5 p.m.

A news release says Chill on the Hill is paid for by sponsorships, donations, and BVNA memberships. Production and fundraising are completely volunteer-led.

The lineup

June 3: Grim Paddle, Louie & the Flash Bombs, Bright Eyed & Blind

June 10: The Haggardlys, Whiskeybelles

June 17: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

June 24: SOLSTICE CELEBRATION - Pulpa De Guayaba, Devils Teeth, Dope Music Crew

July 1: American Legion Band – 105th Anniversary

July 8: Long Mama, Driveway Thriftdwellers

July 15: Testa Rosa, Telethon

July 22: Abby Jean, Immortal Girlfriend

July 29: Jinksie, The Dirty Sweet

August 5: COMMUNITY NIGHT - NileXNile, Scam Likely

August 12: Peshtigo, Browns Crew

August 19: WMSE LOCAL LIVE Cozy Danger, Lauryl Sulfate

August 26: Fellow Kinsman, De La Buena

All acts and times are subject to change without notice.