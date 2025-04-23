Chill on the Hill 2025 lineup revealed; 20th season, run for 13 weeks
MILWAUKEE - The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, announced on Wednesday, April 23 the lineup for the 20th Anniversary Season of Chill on the Hill at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet.
Chill on the Hill 2025
What we know:
This year’s season will begin on Tuesday, June 3, and will run 13 weeks until Tuesday, Aug. 26. Show time is 6:30 p.m.
Chill on the Hill will use the green space between the Band Chalet and the Vine Beer Garden for our Chillers, and Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests. Food trucks open up at 5 p.m.
A news release says Chill on the Hill is paid for by sponsorships, donations, and BVNA memberships. Production and fundraising are completely volunteer-led.
The lineup
- June 3: Grim Paddle, Louie & the Flash Bombs, Bright Eyed & Blind
- June 10: The Haggardlys, Whiskeybelles
- June 17: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
- June 24: SOLSTICE CELEBRATION - Pulpa De Guayaba, Devils Teeth, Dope Music Crew
- July 1: American Legion Band – 105th Anniversary
- July 8: Long Mama, Driveway Thriftdwellers
- July 15: Testa Rosa, Telethon
- July 22: Abby Jean, Immortal Girlfriend
- July 29: Jinksie, The Dirty Sweet
- August 5: COMMUNITY NIGHT - NileXNile, Scam Likely
- August 12: Peshtigo, Browns Crew
- August 19: WMSE LOCAL LIVE Cozy Danger, Lauryl Sulfate
- August 26: Fellow Kinsman, De La Buena
All acts and times are subject to change without notice.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Bay View Neighborhood Association and Milwaukee County Parks.