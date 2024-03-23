Chili and Jewelry sale benefits St. Ann Center in Milwaukee

Enjoy some delicious chili while also perusing fabulous jewelry, at the ‘Warm Your Heart Chili and Jewelry Sale’ at St. Ann Center’s Stein Campus in Milwaukee.

The proceeds from the event go towards supporting the care of children and adults of all ages and abilities at St. Ann Center.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.

You can visit the St. Ann Center website to learn more.

.