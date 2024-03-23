Chili and Jewelry sale benefits St. Ann Center in Milwaukee

St. Ann Center Chili & Jewelry Sale
It's a delicious and fashionable way to help support the care of children and adults of all ages and abilities at St. Ann Center in Milwaukee. Lori Grzybowski joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Chili and Jewelry sale.
MILWAUKEE - Enjoy some delicious chili while also perusing fabulous jewelry, at the ‘Warm Your Heart Chili and Jewelry Sale’ at St. Ann Center’s Stein Campus in Milwaukee.
The proceeds from the event go towards supporting the care of children and adults of all ages and abilities at St. Ann Center.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.
You can visit the St. Ann Center website to learn more.
The mission of St. Ann Center in Milwaukee
Lori Grzybowski talked with FOX6 WakeUp about the role of St. Ann Center in the Milwaukee community, and the importance of the Chili and Jewelry fundraiser.
St. Ann Center's Chili & Jewelry Sale
Edna Lonergan and Lori Grzybowski chat about the various pieces of jewelry available at St. Ann Center's Chili & Jewelry Sale.
Getting the chili ready at St. Ann Center
The jewelry is set, and now, so it the chili at the St. Ann Center Chili & Jewelry Sale in Milwaukee!
