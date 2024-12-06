Children's Wisconsin viral season visitor guidelines begin Dec. 11

article

Children's Wisconsin announced on Thursday, Dec. 5 that they will be implementing their viral season visitor precautions at both Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee and Fox Valley hospitals for the remainder of this viral season.

The visitor guidelines go into effect beginning Wednesday, Dec. 11.

In Milwaukee and Fox Valley hospitals

Four individuals aged 12 and older are allowed at the bedside, except at the Fox Valley NICU, where two people are allowed at the bedside.

Up to six individuals are allowed on a patient’s visitor list, and that list must remain the same for the patient’s entire stay (with an exception for long-term patients here more than 21 days).

As for Primary Care, Urgent Care, Emergency Department, Specialty Care, imaging, outpatient laboratories, therapies and community services: Two individuals of any age may accompany a patient or client.

In a post on the Children's Wisconsin Facebook page, officials said, "Thank you for helping us reduce the spread of illness."

You can learn about the standard visitor guidelines by visiting the Children's Wisconsin website.