Kenosha Children’s Wisconsin mental health walk-in clinic opens

article

A mental health walk-in clinic has opened at Children’s Wisconsin in Kenosha thanks to a $3 million gift from Kohl’s. Children and teens ages 5-18 can access care immediately, with no appointment or referral required.

Families are encouraged to check the mental health walk-in web page , as hours will expand as additional staff are hired. Initially, Kenosha Mental Health Walk-in Clinic will be open Tuesdays through Fridays, from 1-6:30 p.m.

This location builds off the success of the Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-In Clinic located on the Milwaukee campus that opened in the spring of 2022.

"We know kids and families need more support and access to mental health services," said Amy Herbst, MSSW, APSW, vice president of mental and behavioral health at Children’s Wisconsin. "Think of these walk-in clinics as ‘urgent care’ for mental health. We don’t want kids and parents to hesitate about coming to these clinics. They know when their children are struggling and need immediate support. Whether they have an established therapist or have never seen a mental health professional, these clinics will provide immediate support."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kohl’s support is made possible through Kohl’s Cares Goods for Good, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to health and wellness organizations nationwide.