Children's area on Summerfest grounds gets a makeover for 2021

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, announced on Wednesday, Oct. 7 a major capital revitalization project for the Northwestern Mutual Children’s Theater & Playzone, which has been in place at Maier Festival Park since 2006.

A news release indicates the new Northwestern Mutual Community Park will continue to be a featured area at Summerfest, as well as the cultural and ethnic festivals. In addition, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. will make the Northwestern Mutual Community Park available to the public during non-event days, encouraging the broader community to access this new amenity throughout the summer.

Priorities of the redevelopment project include updating the area with accessible playground surfaces and completely new play equipment, as well as reconfiguring the area for adaptable activation areas and exhibit spaces.

A guiding priority of the design is to offer inclusive play for children who may experience a variety of challenges. The Northwestern Mutual Community Park aims to be one of the most accessible playgrounds in the entire state of Wisconsin.

Eppstein Uhen Architect is the lead architectural firm for the design of the Northwestern Mutual Community Park and JCP Construction is managing the construction of the project.