Child sex abuse material, Kenosha County man charged

article

A Kenosha County man was arrested in a child sexual abuse material investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The investigation began when the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sensitive Crimes Detectives got a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities said the tip reported a Kenosha County resident was uploading and receiving "child sexual abuse material" through an online messaging application.

The account referenced in the tip was linked back to an address in Trevor, which the sheriff's department said belonged to Eric Johnson.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detectives searched Johnson's home and devices. He was not at home at the time of the warrant and later turned himself in.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

Court records show Johnson is charged with:

Possession of child pornography (1 count)

Child sexual exploitation - produce, perform, etc. (27 counts)

Johnson is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond, officials said.