article

The Brief A second man is charged in connection to the missing 13-year-old Milwaukee girl who was later found at a gas station. Prosecutors charged Davion Wilder with second-degree sexual assault of a child. Court records show a warrant has been issued for the 30-year-old's arrest.



A warrant is out for a man’s arrest in connection to the missing 13-year-old Milwaukee girl who was later found at a gas station.

According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Davion Wilder (not pictured) is facing one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age. Antonio Randolph, 37, was previously charged.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

A criminal complaint said Randolph met the 13-year-old on Nov. 18 at a gas station near 50th and Lisbon. Prosecutors said he and another man sexually assaulted her in a nearby home around 46th and Lisbon.

Then, prosecutors say Randolph "confined" the girl to his grandmother’s basement on 95th Street and wouldn’t let her call her parents. Prosecutors said the girl said "no" and "stop" multiple times.

Related article

Randolph and the victim were picked up by an individual known as "Fat-Fat" on Nov. 20, according to court filings. "Fat-Fat" was later identified as Wilder. After Wilder dropped Randolph off, the criminal complaint alleges that he sexually assaulted the victim in the car.

Prosecutors said Wilder later dropped the victim off with Randolph at the gas station, where a family friend recognized her and contacted the family.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Randolph later identified "Fat-Fat" as Wilder, noting that they are related, the complaint states. The victim further identified Wilder, stating: "I can’t forget that face."

Randolph is charged with two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child. Court records show he is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $50,000 bond, and he is due back in court later this month.