The Brief The Union Grove school district administrator was arrested in a child porn investigation. Authorities searched a Kenosha County home and seized devices on Wednesday. It's not immediately clear if the child sexual abuse material depicts any students.



The Union Grove school district administrator was arrested Wednesday as the result of a child pornography investigation.

What we know:

The Racine County Sheriff's Office referred the child sexual abuse material investigation to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 27. At around 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 4, the KCSO Detective Bureau searched a home in Kenosha County.

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Authorities arrested 51-year-old Thomas Johnson, who is the Union Grove school district administrator, and seized several electronic devices. Johnson was booked into the Kenosha County Jail.

What's next:

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office referred two counts of child pornography possession to the district attorney's office for review. The investigation remains ongoing.

Thomas Johnson (Union Grove Union High School photo)

What we don't know:

It's not immediately clear if the child sexual abuse material depicts any Union Grove students.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner said:

"The protection of children is one of the most serious responsibilities of law enforcement. Allegations involving the sexual exploitation of children demand a thorough, deliberate, and impartial investigation. Our detectives will continue to follow the evidence wherever it leads, and we will work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure this matter is addressed through the appropriate legal process. Anyone who exploits children must be held accountable under the law."