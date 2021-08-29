Child killed when rocket hits neighborhood near Kabul airport

A child was killed Sunday when a rocket struck a neighborhood northwest of Kabul’s airport, according to an Afghan police chief.

According to the Associated Press, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. But President Joe Biden said Saturday U.S. commanders informed him an attack was "highly likely" within the next 24-36 hours.

Just Thursday, an Islamic State group affiliate known as ISIS-K conducted a suicide attack at the Kabul airport that killed more than 160 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.

