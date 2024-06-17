Child hit by car, killed at McGovern Park; 'Going to miss you baby'

New video shows the panic and scramble after a car hit and killed a boy at McGovern Park on Sunday, June 16.

The family says four-year-old Marquell Roby-Holmes was at the park for a Father's Day party. On a day to celebrate dad, the family instead lost their son.

"I’m going to miss you baby, my baby was only four," said Marquita Roby, Marquell's mom.

Scene at McGovern Park

Marquell Roby-Holmes blew out candles with his twin brother on their fourth birthday. Now, Marquell’s mother is planning his funeral.

"I’ll never be the same," Marquita added.

"The only word I can say right now is an angel. You’ll never see another one like Marquell. He was unique," said Shatina Joseph.

Marquell died after a car hit him in the McGovern Park parking lot.

Marquell Roby-Holmes

"He was getting out of the car, everyone was exiting the car. As quell was getting out, the lady was speeding into the park," said Salena Day, Marquell's cousin.

"He took about two steps, ran my baby over, then went back and ran my baby over," said Marquita.

Surveillance video shows first responders arriving after 6 p.m.

You can hear people screaming and people watching from across the street as paramedics tried to save the boy’s life.

The family says the driver stayed at the scene.

"Slow down when kids are around, period. Especially in a parking lot and children are running everywhere," added Salena.

Scene at McGovern Park

The pain is just too much to fully process.

"We are going to miss him so, so, so, so much. So much, so much," said Salena.

Marquell’s family set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident. They have not responded to FOX6's request for information on the driver.