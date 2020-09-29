Chicago man charged in crash that left 1 dead, 1 hurt in Milwaukee

article

A 19-year-old Chicago man is charged in the wake of a fatal crash that happened at Fond du Lac Avenue and Locust Street in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The accused is Amontre Edwards.

Edwards faces the following criminal counts:

Homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle

Reckless driving causing great bodily harm

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Fond du Lac and Locust for a crash. When they arrived on the scene, they saw a sedan "smashed into a concrete wall" on the southwest corner of the intersection. Edwards was lying on the ground next to another person who was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. There was a third person trapped inside the vehicle in the front passenger seat. That person suffered numerous injuries -- including broken ankles and a broken hip.

During their investigation, officers spoke with a bus driver who indicated just prior to the crash he "heard the sound of engine racing and observed a vehicle traveling eastbound." The driver said the vehicle attempted to get between his bus and a red vehicle -- but ended up hitting both vehicles before crashing into the bridge.

Officers also spoke with another witness who corroborated the bus driver's statement. This witness "helped the driver out of the vehicle and the driver was confused and disoriented," the complaint said.

The complaint indicates investigators later interviewed Edwards. When asked what happened that evening, Edwards stated that he was involved in a "bad accident." The complaint said when asked "if he was driving normally or speeding, Edwards said that he was traveling at approximately 60 miles per hour. He stated that he had to swerve out of his lane to avoid striking a vehicle. That caused him to lose control and he does not remember what happened after that."

Edwards made his initial appearance in court on Monday, Sept. 28. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 7.