Chicago man arrested in Wisconsin for fatally shooting 24-year-old man last year in Grand Crossing

A Chicago man was arrested in Wisconsin Friday for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man last year.

Darion Bulter, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder — strong probability death/injured.

The Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested Bulter in the 500 block of West Moreland Blvd. in Waukesha, Wisconsin Friday after he was identified by police as the suspect who fatally shot a 24-year-old man on Nov. 23, 2021 in the 300 block of East 71st Street.

After Bulter was located, he was extradited to Chicago, and charged accordingly.