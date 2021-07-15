Chicago Auto Show will officially be in-person this year

As the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Chicago Auto Show will officially be live, in-person this year! Auto makers have been planning all year in anticipation for the nation’s LARGEST auto show to return in-person and have even held off on debuting never-before-seen vehicles until now! Nik Miles joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.

About the Show

2021 DATES & TIMES

July 15-18, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

July 19, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

LOCATION

McCormick Place, West Building

2301 S. King Drive, Chicago

TICKET PRICES

$13 adults

$10 seniors 62+

$10 children 12 and under