Cherry chip-inspired Valentine's dessert

If you need a Valentine's Day dessert recipe, the experts at Delicately Delicious in Cedarburg share a ‘cherry chip-inspired' cake.

Cherry Chip Cake

1 box white cake mix, prepared as the package directs.

1/2 cup whipping cream, whipped

3/4 cup chopped maraschino cherries, drained and patted dry

1. Prepare cake mix as directed on box.

2. Fold in chopped cherries and whipped cream

3. Spray a 9"x13" pan with baking spray. Add cake mix, reserving about 1 cup. Dollop 1/4 cup into each corner of the pan. Bake as directed on box.

1 container store bought pink vanilla frosting

Chocolate Ganache

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1 cup whipping cream

2 TBSP butter

1 TBSP corn syrup

1. Heat the whipping cream in the microwave until just beginning to bubble

2. In a separate bowl, add chocolate chips, butter, and corn syrup.

3. Pour hot cream over the chocolate chip mixture. Shake the bowl gently so all the chips are underneath the cream.

4. Let stand for 3 minutes. Then start to whisk from the inside out until the mixture is homogenous and a dark brown chocolate color.

5. Let stand at room temp until spreadable.

Tips:

1. Be sure to pat the cherries to soak up all the liquid and avoid a pink cake.

2. Add the whipped cream to add fat, increasing moisture and flavor

3. Reserve 1 cup of cake batter to drop into the corners of the pan to promote an even top.