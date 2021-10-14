Cheesy Bourbon Hot Brown Skillet Dip: recipe

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new game day dish.

Cheesy Bourbon Hot Brown Skillet Dip

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces Deli Roast Beef

8 ounces cream cheese

6 ounces white cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Romano cheese, shredded

1/2 cup sour cream

4 strips cooked bacon, finely chopped

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

2 tablespoons bourbon

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

1/4 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons granulated garlic

COOKING:

Pre-heat oven to 350°F. Set aside 1 tablespoon parsley, 1 tablespoon chopped bacon, and 1 tablespoon diced tomatoes for garnish.

In a standing mixer combine cream cheese, white cheddar cheese, bacon, Deli Roast Beef, sour cream, Romano cheese, tomatoes, paprika, garlic, mustard, parsley, Worcestershire sauce, bourbon, and pepper until well incorporated. Remove bowl from mixer and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until ready to bake.

Spread the dip into a 8" cast iron or oven-proof skillet. Bake in a 350°F oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown and edges are bubbling. Remove from oven and top with remaining bacon, parsley, and tomatoes. Serve warm with crackers, toasted bread or celery & carrots.