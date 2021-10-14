Cheese Curd Day: Lakefront Brewery gets creative to celebrate

Nothing says "Wisconsin" like cheese curds – so why not take a day to celebrate?

National Cheese Curd Day is Friday, Oct. 15, and Lakefront Brewery put some special curds on the menu Thursday to celebrate.

Kristin Henke has been the executive chef at Lakefront Brewery for eight years. This year, she and her staff put their creative cheese curd skills to the test.

"On National Cheese Curd Day, we like to hit 'em with something that’s going to shock them, one that has mass appeal, of course, our regular cheese curds that are pretty popular – and a dessert style," Henke said.

Lakefront Brewery is serving its classic beer-battered curds, along with a garlic parmesan variety and a churro curd for dessert. There is also one with a kick that tastes like a Milwaukee Bloody Mary.

"I think the one we worked on the hardest was the Bloody Mary," said Henke. "To get all of those flavors in there without it going over the top…that was the one we’re most excited for people to try."

National Cheese Curd Day celebrated at Lakefront Brewery

Each curd comes with its own special sauce, too.

"A lot of people come here from out of town, and they have no idea what cheese curds are," Henke said. "They leave with a whole new feeling on life after they’ve experienced them. It’s the squeak. Everyone here knows about the squeak."

Lakefront Brewery is serving their special curds until they close at 9 p.m. or as supplies last.

