Cheese Capital Festival in Plymouth

Downtown Plymouth is hosting its first Cheese Capital Festival this weekend.

The city will celebrate its rich heritage of cheese.

Get ready to have a chance to win a grand prize of $1,000 in a cheese-themed parade, listen to live music, participate in a cheese-eating contest, and watch a foam cheese wedge race in the Mullet River.

You can indulge in cheese-centric food from vendors, as well as free milk and dairy promotional materials, a farm-themed playground, and face painting by Diamond Vu Agricultural Education Center.

Mary Hauser from Plymouth Chamber of Commerce was on FOX6 Wakeup to tell us more.

For more information, you can go to plymouthwisconsin.com.

