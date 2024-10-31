The Cheel, Daily Taco restaurants closing in Thiensville

article

The Brief The Cheel and Daily Taco & Cantina restaurants in Thiensville will close, the owners announced. A fire destroyed The Cheel's previous home, and the restaurant reopened in a new building last year. The Cheel's opened in 2014, and the same owners opened Daily Taco & Cantina in 2020.



The Cheel, the Thiensville restaurant that reopened last year after a fire destroyed its previous home in 2020, will close its doors next weekend. Daily Taco & Cantina, the owners' second restaurant, will also close.

"While our passion for creating special moments remains, unfortunately, we cannot continue operations at this time," a Facebook post read, in part. "From all of us, thank you for being a part of our story and for allowing us to be a part of yours."

The Cheel opened in 2014 and serves farm-to-table Nepalese cuisine. Back in November 2020, fire tore through the historic, 130-year-old Queen Anne building at the corner of Main Street and Buntrock Avenue that the restaurant called home.

The building was demolished in January 2021, and a new building opened on the same corner in 2023. Tens of thousands of dollars from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and public donations helped fund the revival.

Daily Taco & Cantina is located just north of The Cheel, near the corner of Main Street and Freistadt Road. The Cheel's owners opened the restaurant in 2020.

The Cheel's last day will be Saturday, Nov. 9. A specific last day for Daily Taco was not announced.