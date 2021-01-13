Expand / Collapse search

After devastating fire, what's left of 'the cheel' demolished

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Thiensville
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Demolition of "the cheel" in Thiensville

THIENSVILLE, Wis. - What is left of a downtown Thiensville restaurant which featured Nepali-inspired cuisine is now being demolished. Excavators began knocking down the walls of "the cheel" on Wednesday morning, Jan. 13.

'the cheel' was destroyed by fire on Sunday, Nov. 8. The restaurant was not open at the time -- and upstairs residents of the building were able to evacuate safely.

Demolition of "the cheel" in Thiensville

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The owners of "the cheel" have indicated they would like to rebuild. A Facebook fundraiser that has since ended generated more than $24,000 to help in that rebuilding effort. 

This is a developing story.

Demolition of "the cheel" in Thiensville

Lottery fever heats up in Wisconsin

Someone may soon have a very happy New Year; the Powerball&nbsp;and Mega Millions jackpots combined are over $1 billion as of Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Hospital staff raise concern over unannounced transport of vaccine
slideshow

Hospital staff raise concern over unannounced transport of vaccine

Staff at Froedtert Hospital are being praised for being skeptical of an unannounced and unexplained visit by three individuals on Tuesday, Jan. 12. 

Aspirus acquiring Ascension hospitals, clinics in Wisconsin
slideshow

Aspirus acquiring Ascension hospitals, clinics in Wisconsin

Aspirus Health is buying Ascension hospitals, clinics and transport services in central and northern Wisconsin.