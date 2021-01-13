After devastating fire, what's left of 'the cheel' demolished

article

What is left of a downtown Thiensville restaurant which featured Nepali-inspired cuisine is now being demolished. Excavators began knocking down the walls of "the cheel" on Wednesday morning, Jan. 13.

'the cheel' was destroyed by fire on Sunday, Nov. 8. The restaurant was not open at the time -- and upstairs residents of the building were able to evacuate safely.

Demolition of "the cheel" in Thiensville

The owners of "the cheel" have indicated they would like to rebuild. A Facebook fundraiser that has since ended generated more than $24,000 to help in that rebuilding effort.

This is a developing story.

