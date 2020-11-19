Destroyed by fire, effort raises nearly $24K for 'the cheel'

In Nepal, the name for an eagle is "cheel." In Thiensville, a restaurant sharing that name was destroyed by a fire on Nov. 8.

The owners of "the cheel" -- which featured Nepali-inspired cuisine -- are now hoping to fly above the devastating loss.

"Nearly broke my heart because it’s disheartening," said Jesse Daily, co-owner of the cheel.

the cheel has been a Thiensville staple for the better part of a decade. Taking inspiration from their namesake, the owners, too, are finding ways to fly high.

the cheel in Thiensville, destroyed by fire

“During storms, instead of running away or flying away from the storm it actually uses the storm to rise itself up," said co-owner Barkha Daily.

When Allison and Scott Joffe found out that their favorite restaurant was destroyed, a fundraiser was the first thing they thought of.

"By Monday morning I thought to myself that I’d like to start doing something for them," said Scott Joffe.

Within two days, the Joffes said, the fundraiser was up to $9,000. Days later, it's about to hit $24,000 -- with about six days left.

"Brought a check for $10,000 and Jesse said he had never gotten a check for $10,000 before. And I said, well now you have, and there is more coming," said Scott Joffe.

It is a tremendous gift of charity that the owners say will be put toward helping them rebuild and reopen.

“We want them back when we open this place back up because they are cheel just as much as we are," said Jesse Daily.

If you are interested in donating to the cause, the fundraiser can be found on Facebook.

There's more than one way to show support, too. As rebuilding efforts at the cheel move forward, the Dailys have opened a second restaurant in Thiensville just down the road -- Daily Taco & Cantina.