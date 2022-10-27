Chase and Lincoln homicide; man dies at hospital, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near Chase and Lincoln. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police say the suspects struck the victim and stole his vehicle. The victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He later died as a result of his injuries at the hospital on Oct. 26.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.