Charlie Kirk vigil; hundreds gather in Ozaukee County to remember

The Brief Hundreds attended a vigil in Grafton for Charlie Kirk, organized by the Ozaukee County Republican Party. Attendees shared prayers, songs and words of unity, while also expressing grief and shock over his death. Memorial items will be brought to the Turning Point headquarters in Waukesha.



Hundreds of people filled Veterans Park in Grafton on Sunday, Sept. 14, for a candlelight vigil honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

What we know:

The event, organized by the Ozaukee County Republican Party, brought people together in prayer and song as they remembered the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking in Utah.

People drove in from all parts of southeastern Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Everyone here sends off this vibe of unity," said Cari Rogers of Fond du Lac. "The horror that I saw this week, coming across the video and having it play in my head. I couldn’t sleep. It was so unnecessary."

For some, the night was both painful and comforting.

Local perspective:

"It’s really great to see everyone come together and feel like we all have each other’s backs through this," said Parker Septon of Grafton.

"It was all so wonderful to know that there are so many people of like mind, willing to come and show support and solidarity at this time of terrible grief," said Joanie Forke of Thiensville.

Dig deeper:

Across the aisle, the Democratic Party of Ozaukee County did not attend the vigil but released a statement earlier in the week.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"What makes me very sad is the fact that guns and the people that use them to terrorize others left two very young children without a dad," the statement read in part.

There were no counter-protests at the vigil.

Rogers said, "When it comes down to it, we are all Americans."

The candles and other items from the vigil will be brought to the Turning Point headquarters in Waukesha.