The Brief There is an online effort to get people fired from their jobs for celebrating the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The Elkhorn Area School District is caught up due to misinformation. Superintendent Jason Tadlock said the district is considering legal action.



There's an increasing effort online to get people fired from their jobs for celebrating the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Now, the Elkhorn Area School District is caught up – but due to misinformation.

The backstory:

Ryan Fournier, a conservative activist, shared a post on Friday. It accuses West Side Elementary School associate principal Cindy Rehberg of writing a post that said Kirk "deserved what he got."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The post is attributed to a profile named "Cynthia Irene." Elkhorn Superintendent Jason Tadlock said Rehberg did not write the post, and Irene is not her middle or maiden name.

Local perspective:

That fact has not stopped people from around the country, not just the Elkhorn area, demanding that Rehberg be fired. Tadlock said the school district had 560 voicemails as of Saturday morning. He also deactivated district Facebook pages, which were flooded with comments.

"It definitely does feel like a witch hunt right now, and I understand people are hurting. I understand people are upset," said Rehberg. "It was a tragedy that we've gone through as a country, but it's still not an excuse to wreck other people's lives, especially those who are completely innocent."

What's next:

Tadlock said the school district increased security for Monday. He said the school district is also considering legal action, as Fournier has not taken down the post.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What they're saying:

In a statement, Rehberg said:

"As a dedicated associate principal and proud member of the Elkhorn community, I am issuing this statement to address the deeply troubling and false accusations that have been circulating online.

"Unfortunately, a post containing inflammatory comments about Charlie Kirk‘s tragic death was mistakenly attributed to me. That post did not come from my account. I have not made any statements, written or verbal, regarding this tragedy. I have nothing but sympathy for Charlie Kirk‘s family and loved ones during this difficult and painful time, and I would never disparage him or make such statements.

"The false information being shared online is malicious and has caused significant distress. My primary focus remains on serving our students, staff, and community, and providing a safe and supportive educational environment. The claims being spread are completely baseless, and have led to hateful commentary directed at the Elkhorn Area School District, as well as threats to the safety of my family and myself. I am appealing to the public to stop the spread of these lies and the resulting harassment. The threats and hateful rhetoric are not only harmful to me and my family, but also to the entire community of Elkhorn.

"I ask for privacy and respect for my family as we navigate this difficult time. My hope is that by setting the record straight, we can put an end to this falsehood and the dangerous behavior it has incited. Thank you to Jason Tadlock, the Elkhorn Area, School District, EASD School Board Members, the Elkhorn community, family and friends for your continued support in helping to clear this misunderstanding."