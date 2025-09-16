Charlie Kirk death; Elkhorn administrator falsely accused of post, sees backlash

The Brief Cindy Rehberg, assistant principal in Elkhorn, was falsely accused online of celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death. The false post led to hundreds of harassing calls and emails before a correction was issued. The school district is supporting Rehberg and pursuing legal action against threats.



An Elkhorn elementary school assistant principal said she has been the target of hundreds of hateful calls and emails after being falsely accused of celebrating the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

What we know:

Cindy Rehberg, assistant principal at West Side Elementary School, said the harassment began Friday after a post circulated online misattributing comments to her. The post was amplified by conservative activist Ryan Fournier, who shared her photo alongside a message written by another woman.

She said she never expected to be in the crosshairs of so many strangers across the country.

"It's been a little surreal," Rehberg said. "I went up to the front office and all of the phones were ringing. Every line was busy."

The false post claimed Rehberg celebrated Kirk’s death, but she says she never wrote it.

"I worried about my character. I worried about my integrity," Rehberg said.

Dig deeper:

Fournier issued a correction Sunday, and the Elkhorn Area School District has voiced its support for Rehberg.

"When there was so much hate going on in that instance, it was beautiful to see the outpouring of support and love," said West Side Principal Benjamin Kitslaar.

That support has helped her become more optimistic that people will now listen to her own words.

"Look critically at what's posted. Make sure that you get your sources and your story straight," she said.

Rehberg said she has even received a handful of apologies from people who initially called in anger.

What's next:

Police have increased their presence at the school this week, and district officials said they plan to pursue legal action against those making threats.