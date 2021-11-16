Expand / Collapse search

Charlie Berens book helping people navigate life in the Midwest

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Just in time for the holidays, he's the author of a book helping people navigate and survive life in the Midwest.

Charlie Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, podcaster, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. And now, just in time for the holidays, he's the author of a book helping people navigate and survive life in the Midwest. 

He joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details. 

Info on the book: https://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-midwest-survival-guide-charlie-berens

Tour: https://www.pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/charlie-berens-2022

General Info on Charlie: https://www.charlieberens.com/