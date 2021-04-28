Expand / Collapse search

Changes for Wisconsin State Parks begin April 30 amid pandemic

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Green Bay, from Peninsula State Park, Wisconsin. (Photo by: David Underwood/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, April 28 that there are several operations updates at State Parks and other DNR-managed lands beginning this week.

A news release says starting Friday, April 30, the following changes will be implemented:

  • Observation towers and playgrounds will be open (Note: Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park will not open Friday due to construction delays.)
  • Volunteer group sizes will be increased to 50 people
  • Capacity for open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor group campgrounds will be increased to 100 people
  • Non-department-led special events permit capacity will increase from 50 to 100. Special event permit applicants may work with property staff to phase larger events with capacities over 100.
  • Stand-alone concession facilities will open to the public at 50% capacity including staff

In addition to the operations updates, the following amenities continue to be available to state park visitors:

  • Family camping (100% reservable with auto check-in)
  • Outdoor group camping, maximum capacity of 100 people (100% reservable with auto check-in)
  • Bathroom and dump station facilities
  • Accessible cabins
  • Drive-up window service
  • Concessions, including firewood sales

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Season reminders

Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear a face-covering when a distance of 6 feet or greater cannot be achieved.

State park visitors can purchase annual admission passes online, over the phone by calling local properties directly or in-person at self-registration stations at individual properties.

Expanded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched in WI
slideshow

Expanded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched in WI

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has launched an expansion of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

0.03% of vaccinated people get coronavirus in Wisconsin: Report
slideshow

0.03% of vaccinated people get coronavirus in Wisconsin: Report

Wisconsin health officials say that only 0.03% of people who have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cedarburg school board votes to keep mask mandate in schools

The Cedarburg School Board voted to keep its mask mandate in place for the rest of this school year while inside school buildings.