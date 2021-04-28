Changes for Wisconsin State Parks begin April 30 amid pandemic
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, April 28 that there are several operations updates at State Parks and other DNR-managed lands beginning this week.
A news release says starting Friday, April 30, the following changes will be implemented:
- Observation towers and playgrounds will be open (Note: Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park will not open Friday due to construction delays.)
- Volunteer group sizes will be increased to 50 people
- Capacity for open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor group campgrounds will be increased to 100 people
- Non-department-led special events permit capacity will increase from 50 to 100. Special event permit applicants may work with property staff to phase larger events with capacities over 100.
- Stand-alone concession facilities will open to the public at 50% capacity including staff
In addition to the operations updates, the following amenities continue to be available to state park visitors:
- Family camping (100% reservable with auto check-in)
- Outdoor group camping, maximum capacity of 100 people (100% reservable with auto check-in)
- Bathroom and dump station facilities
- Accessible cabins
- Drive-up window service
- Concessions, including firewood sales
Season reminders
Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear a face-covering when a distance of 6 feet or greater cannot be achieved.
State park visitors can purchase annual admission passes online, over the phone by calling local properties directly or in-person at self-registration stations at individual properties.