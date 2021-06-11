Changes coming to Zoo Interchange, North Leg Project closures

Big changes are coming to the north leg of the Zoo Interchange - and a long-term ramp closure on I-43. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange North Leg Project

In conjunction with the adjacent I-41 Rehabilitation Project, the Zoo Interchange North Leg Project has upcoming lane closures on I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Capitol Drive.

Sunday night, June 13

I-41 North reduced to 2 lanes with a right lane closure from Watertown Plank Road to Capitol Drive through early August

Watertown Plank Road entrance ramps to I-41 North closed through early August (Detour: Watertown Plank Road to WIS 100 to Burleigh Street)

Monday overnight, June 14

I-41 South reduced to 2 lanes with a left lane closure from Capitol Drive to Burleigh Street through mid August (Detour: Capitol Drive to WIS 100 to Burleigh)

The single-lane closures on I-41 North and South will both employ a zipper merge as seen on I-94 during the Zoo Interchange Project. We encourage traffic to slow down and allow extra time when navigating the closures. Utilize WIS 100 as an alternate if there is congestion.

URT (Union Rail Transit) Project



There is a New project on I-43 NB/SB (Capitol Dr. to ½ mile north of Hampton ave.) We call it the URT project for United Rail Transit. It will be 3 years of work. (1 map all green) There will be two Long term ramp exit ramp closures taking place Tuesday PM 6/15 (1 map with both ramps in red)

a) Full closure of the I-43 NB exit ramp to Hampton Ave East at 9 pm. This ramp will remain closed until late 2023.

b) Full permanent closure of the I-43 NB exit ramp to Hampton Ave West at 9 pm. This ramp will be removed and will no longer be available to traffic.

c) The alternate route for both of these ramps will be NB exit to W. Capitol Ave east to N. Port Washington Road north to W. Hampton Ave west. (See attached map RAMP HAA CLOSED).

Advertisement