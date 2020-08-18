'Changed on us:' Frustration for some over Mequon-Thiensville's plan to start class virtually

The numbers are worrisome enough to force a change of plans for the Mequon-Thiensville School District. The students were to start school with in-person instruction, but that has now changed.

Just two weeks before the start of the fall semester, Josh Sawyer is planning to pull his two boys out of the Mequon-Thiensville School District.

Josh Sawyer

"We're most likely either going to go homeschool or find a private school," Sawyer said.

Sawyer is among several parents who say they were blindsided by the school board's decision Monday night to implement virtual instruction for the start of the school year. This, after district officials told families earlier this month that they could choose whether they wanted to keep their kids home. Sawyer had opted for in-person classes for his sons.

"While even though they were going to be spaced apart and have masks on, at least they were going to interact with their classmates," Sawyer said.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, Superintendent Matthew Joynt explained, "Unfortunately, the current state of COVID-19 community spread in the Mequon-Thiensville ZIP codes reflects high risk for the month of August."

In order to return to on-campus instruction, the district said the community's COVID positivity test rate must be at a medium activity level or better for two consecutive weeks.

"We're pretty upset. It seems like it was a whole waste of exercise the last couple weeks of thinking through this and processing it -- if it was just going to be changed on us," Sawyer said.

Sawyer told FOX6 News parents had already been surveyed about the potential risk -- and a majority still were in favor of sending their children back to the classroom. Now, it is back to the drawing board -- and the clock is ticking.

The superintendent said the goal is still to return to in-person instruction for the school year as soon as possible.

Text of letter to parents, staff

Dear Parent/Guardian and Staff Members,

I am writing to inform you of an important update to the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Two weeks ago, the District shared our Responsible Return Operating Plan (Version 1), which included four instructional scenarios for navigating the risk associated with COVID-19. Our ability to provide on campus instruction during the 2020-2021 school year remains contingent upon current health data, the District’s ability to implement instructional delivery scenarios, and the availability of our staff members and students.

At last night’s monthly Board meeting, updates to the Responsible Return Operating Plan (Version 2) were discussed, and a Decision Framework to inform instructional scenarios was approved. The framework provides a mechanism for monitoring external decision-making factors associated with COVID-19, assessing the level of risk based on the current data, and determining a school district response. Following discussion from the Board, and public comment shared by many community stakeholders, the Board approved the MTSD Decision Framework, as presented. Unfortunately, the current state of COVID-19 community spread in the Mequon-Thiensville zip codes reflects high risk for the month of August and as such, the District will begin the 2020-2021 school year having to provide distance learning for all students. Educators in the Mequon-Thiensville School District are prepared to provide a high quality distance learning experience for our students.

Let me be clear, our goal remains a return to on campus instruction for the 2020-2021 school year as soon as possible. As educators, we believe it is absolutely the best way to deliver a high quality education to all children. I also understand that not being able to send students to school may be a burden for some families and we are committed to supporting each family’s needs as best we can.

While this information is difficult for many of us, I would like to share my appreciation for each member of our school and district community for your active engagement, genuine concern for students, and thoughtful consideration and feedback. I very much look forward to the first opportunity our school district will have to provide on campus learning, in a safe way for our students and staff members.

As a school district, we remain committed to providing our families and staff members with timely and transparent updates. The ever-changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us as a school district to ensure the most up-to-date information is communicated, with the hazard that what we share will change in hours. Please continue to visit our website for updates related to our responsible return to the 2020-2021 school year. Additional direct communications from your school and the district will be shared in the days ahead.

With appreciation,

Matthew Joynt, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Schools



