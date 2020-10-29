In Wisconsin we love our dairy products -- and what's better than a tasty glass of chocolate milk? Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for chocolate milk overnight oats.

Chocolate Milk Overnight Oats

Change up your overnight oats routine with chocolate milk. Combine this tasty base with pumpkin seeds for a sweet and nutritious morning treat, with a hint of delicious fall flavor everyone will love.

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

2 cups real chocolate milk

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/4 cup chia seeds

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup roasted, salted pumpkin seeds or other nuts (optional)

1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional)

1/4 cup chocolate chips (optional)

Pair each serving with: 8-ounce glass of milk

Directions

In a large, sealable container (such as a Tupperware container or Mason jar), mix together chocolate milk, oats, chia seeds, salt, and pumpkin seeds (if using).

Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to 4 days.

Taste oats and stir in maple syrup, if desired.

Portion into 2 bowls and serve (or eat straight out of the container!).

Top with chocolate chips, if desired.

Pair with a glass of milk - chocolate or classic - and enjoy! ")