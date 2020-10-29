Change up your overnight oats routine with chocolate milk
MILWAUKEE - In Wisconsin we love our dairy products -- and what's better than a tasty glass of chocolate milk? Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for chocolate milk overnight oats.
Chocolate Milk Overnight Oats
Change up your overnight oats routine with chocolate milk. Combine this tasty base with pumpkin seeds for a sweet and nutritious morning treat, with a hint of delicious fall flavor everyone will love.
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups real chocolate milk
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1/4 cup chia seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup roasted, salted pumpkin seeds or other nuts (optional)
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional)
- 1/4 cup chocolate chips (optional)
- Pair each serving with: 8-ounce glass of milk
Advertisement
Directions
In a large, sealable container (such as a Tupperware container or Mason jar), mix together chocolate milk, oats, chia seeds, salt, and pumpkin seeds (if using).
Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to 4 days.
Taste oats and stir in maple syrup, if desired.
Portion into 2 bowls and serve (or eat straight out of the container!).
Top with chocolate chips, if desired.
Pair with a glass of milk - chocolate or classic - and enjoy! ")