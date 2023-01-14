Champions of Magic at the Marcus Performing Arts Center

Champions of Magic at the Marcus Center
MILWAUKEE - A show featuring illusions and many other magic tricks will be presented by top magicians at the Marcus Performing Arts Center this weekend.
Champions of Magic at the Marcus Center; magic tricks
Here are some tricks the magicians at the Marcus Center show us to entice us for this weekend's show.
Champions of Magic at the Marcus Center; illusion magic
Get pumped up for this week's show with some illusion magic from The Champions of Magic.
champions of magic at marcus center; magical experience
In an interview with FOX6, one of the magicians discusses what people can expect from the show.