Chai flavored drinks: recipes
Chai flavored drinks are perfect for those cold days ahead. Brendan Cleary with Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with some drinks using the popular ingredient.
Dry Chai Collins
- 2 oz junipre
- 1/2 oz chai syrup
- 1/2 oz lemon juice
- Club soda
Shake the junipre , chai syrup and lemon juice with ice and strain into a Collins glass with fresh rocks. Fill with club soda and garnish with a lemon wedge.
Chai Over Spilt Milk
- 1 oz Still & Oak Bourbon
- 1 oz Good Land Coffee Liqueur
- 1 oz creamer of choice
- 1 oz Sweetened Chai Concentrate
Add all ingredients over ice in an old-fashioned glass. Garnish with star anise and a cinnamon stick.