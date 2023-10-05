Expand / Collapse search

Chai flavored drinks: recipes

Brendan Cleary with Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with some drinks using the popular ingredient.

Dry Chai Collins 

  • 2 oz junipre
  • 1/2 oz chai syrup
  • 1/2 oz lemon juice
  • Club soda

Shake the junipre , chai syrup and lemon juice with ice and strain into a Collins glass with fresh rocks. Fill with club soda and garnish with a lemon wedge. 

Chai Over Spilt Milk 

  • 1 oz Still & Oak Bourbon
  • 1 oz Good Land Coffee Liqueur
  • 1 oz creamer of choice
  • 1 oz Sweetened Chai Concentrate

Add all ingredients over ice in an old-fashioned glass. Garnish with star anise and a cinnamon stick. 