Chai flavored drinks: recipes

Chai flavored drinks are perfect for those cold days ahead. Brendan Cleary with Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with some drinks using the popular ingredient.

Dry Chai Collins

2 oz junipre

1/2 oz chai syrup

1/2 oz lemon juice

Club soda

Shake the junipre , chai syrup and lemon juice with ice and strain into a Collins glass with fresh rocks. Fill with club soda and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Chai Over Spilt Milk

1 oz Still & Oak Bourbon

1 oz Good Land Coffee Liqueur

1 oz creamer of choice

1 oz Sweetened Chai Concentrate

Add all ingredients over ice in an old-fashioned glass. Garnish with star anise and a cinnamon stick.