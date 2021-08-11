Central Standard is ready to unveil Milwaukee's newest hotspot

Do you need a fun night out on the town? A local distiller is ready to unveil Milwaukee's newest hotspot for craft cocktails, dining, and tours. Brian is at Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen experiencing a flight of Old Fashioneds.

A better craft experience awaits. Our award-winning products are locally distilled with pride, right in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. Cheers to those who choose our spirits to elevate those toast-worthy moments. Enjoy.

Everything in our bottles is produced in small batches. This process is how we keep our products from tasting like robots, technology, and the man. You’re welcome. We take pride in the fact that our products are handmade with the necessary love and care needed to produce the highest quality spirits.