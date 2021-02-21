Centraal brings a ‘streetcar vibe’ to Bay View

Outdoor dining facilities at Centraal Grand Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood are being expanded with a creative twist.

At Centraal Grand Cafe near Howell Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, one of the many restaurants owned by the Lowlands Group, they've taken COVID-safe to the next level with their brand new cozy dining cars.

"We really wanted to offer safe and cozy experiences for people," said Molly Canan, director of events for Lowlands Group.

So they thought further out of the box by putting boxes on the street -- creating a new vibe they’re very proud of.

"We really wanted this one to reflect Bay View and have this fun streetcar vibe which reflects Amsterdam and travel, which is what this restaurant is all about," Canan said.

And they can guarantee that it’s safe, too.

"We have this amazing atomizer fogger machine that has a bacteria-killing fog, and we wipe everything down, and it's super safe and we just want everyone to feel comfortable and enjoy a unique experience," she said.

They have drink and meal specials that come with a reservation and the cars can seat up to six people. And the best part — they plan to keep them open all year long.

"We are planning to keep these out and have the windows come out," she said. "So, come the summertime, hopefully, it will be a nice open-air experience, as well."

Walk-ins are welcome but they encourage you to make a reservation.